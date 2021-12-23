US: Pennsylvania Girl Dies After Attempting 'blackout Challenge' From Social Media

A 10 year-old-girl in Pennsylvania has died while trying 'Blackout Challenge' on social media. In the challenge, the participants have to hold their breath until they pass out. The family of the girl has cautioned other parents to be careful, reported ABC7. The girl was alone in her bedroom at her house when she attempted the challenge.

Girl dies after trying 'Blackout challenge'

Elizabeth Wood, a licensed clinical social worker at the local hospital, told ABC7 News that the family of the girl was present at the home while she tried the dangerous challenge, however, they were not present in her room. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Tawainna Anderson, the mother of a 10-year-old girl, Nylah, told ABC7 that her child was a 'happy child' and spoke three languages. She called upon parents to check on their child’s phone in order to find the presence of harmful content. Anderson further mentioned that they would not expect a 10-year-old to attempt it, however, the kids are trying them.

This is not the first time death of a child has been reported while attempting a social media challenge. In July, a boy had died after he did not respond at a Bethany apartment complex in Oklahoma, reported KWTV-DT. After receiving information, police officials reached Western Oaks Apartment in the case related to an unresponsive child. The police officers found the boy in the breezeway and had 'ligature marks' around his neck. He was rushed to the hospital, however, he did not make it. Family members of the boy told detectives that the boy died while trying the 'Black Out' challenge that had gone wrong. As per the report, the Bethany police had advised parents to get involved with their children and keep track of what they were doing on social media.

