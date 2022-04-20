US Pentagon Chief Speaks To Chinese Counterpart For 1st Time; Discusses Russia-Ukraine War

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, on Wednesday, has spoken with his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenge for the first time since becoming Pentagon chief more than a year ago. The talk comes as the US voiced concerns over Beijing providing military support to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Austin, who termed China as US military's leading long-term challenge, requested the telephonic conversation with Gen Wei Fenghe after months of failed efforts to speak with General Xu Qiliang, who is the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Communist Party military structure. Lloyd Austin wanted to speak to Xu, who is the Deputy Chairman of the party's Central Military Commission, as he is the one who controls the People's Liberation Army. However, Beijing insisted on going as per the protocol and that he speak with Wei.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has informed that the exchange between Austin and Wei was a 'follow-up' to a call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping in the month of March. During their conversation, the US President had warned that there would be 'costs' if China extended military support to Russia. Kirby revealed that US-PRC (People's Republic of China) defence relations, regional security issues, Russian aggression in Ukraine were part of the top diplomats' discussions.

The Defence Ministry in Beijing, according to ABC News, said that Wei "expounded his solemn position on the Taiwan issue and stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. It is a fact and reality that no one can change." According to Xinhua News Agency, Wei told Austin that China hopes to establish "sound and stable" relations. It quoted Wei saying, "the United States should not underestimate China's determination and capability."

China to face 'severe consequence' if it provides arms to Russia

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, on Monday, said that the US will continue to closely examine the extent of support China may extend to Russia in Ukraine. Price said that they are going to maintain a close eye on the level of support the PRC shows for Russia. Price also stated that if China provides arms or supplies to Russia for its operation in Ukraine, or if it assists Moscow in evading Western sanctions, China will face severe consequences.