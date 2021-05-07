US: Pentagon Confirms Sending Funds & Logistic Capabilities Amid Afghanistan Pullout

The United States Department of Defense informed on Thursday that additional troops and capabilities have been transferred to Afghanistan to boost security, which includes six additional B-52 Long Range Strike bombers and a package of 12 fighter bombers,

In a press meet at Pentagon, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said, "We will continue to support them after we retrograde with, with funding, with over-the-horizon logistics. We will remain partners with the Afghan government, with the Afghan military; and, and certainly, we hope, through our continued support, the Afghan security forces can be effective."

US Army Gen. Mark A. Milley said, "It's not a foregone conclusion, in my professional military estimate, that the Taliban automatically win and Kabul falls and all those kinds of dire predictions," Milley said. "There's a significant military capability in the Afghan government. And we have to see how this plays out."

Milley added, "the mission is to conduct a responsible coordinated and deliberate retrograde of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, in good order." The retrograde will be synchronized with allies and partners. We've been steadily transferring functions and responsibilities to the Afghan security forces for a considerable amount of time.

"With respect to the Taliban, there continued to be sustained levels of violent attacks, primarily against the (Afghan National Security Forces) there have been about 80 to 120 enemy-initiated attacks a day for the past year. The president of the United States' intent is to continue to support both the ANSF and the government of Afghanistan," he further said.

Threat to Afghan journalists amid pullout

On Wednesday, the Taliban had issued a threat to Afghan journalists they accuse of siding with Afghanistan's intelligence agency in Kabul, a warning that came amid a U.S. troop pullout and rising fears of more violence in the war-wrecked country. In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said those Afghan journalists who give “one-sided news in support of Afghanistan’s intelligence" service and warned them to stop or “face the consequences.”

The final phase of ending America's war in Afghanistan after 20 years formally began on Saturday, with the withdrawal of the last US. and NATO troops by the end of summer. US President Joe Biden had set May 1 as the official start of the withdrawal of the remaining forces — about 2,500-3,500 US. troops and about 7,000 NATO soldiers.

