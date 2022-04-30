US: Pentagon Spokesperson Breaks Down Speaking About Russia-Ukraine War; 'Hard To Look At'

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby broke down on Friday while speaking about the “depravity” of the atrocities that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are putting Ukrainians through as the war entered day 66. Getting emotional during the press conference, Kirby said "It’s hard to look at" what Moscow’s forces are doing in Ukraine as there is still no ceasefire agreement between both sides. According to the US Department of Defence press secretary, any “ethical” and “moral” human can see the abomination.

When asked if the Pentagon spokesperson thinks Putin is a “rational actor” amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Kirby responded, “I'm not a psychologist; barely got a history degree from University of South Florida. I'm not going to go into the psychology of Vladimir Putin. It's hard to look at what he's doing in Ukraine, what his forces are doing in Ukraine and think that any ethical, moral individual could justify that. It's difficult to look at the…sorry.”

“It's difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious, mature leader would do that. So I can't talk to his psychology, but I think we can all speak to his depravity,” he added.

Further, Kirby clarified that he speaks for the US Department of Defence and not the entire US government. He said, “I can't speak for the entire U.S. government. I speak for the Defense Department, and I didn't mean to get emotional. I apologize for that. I don't want to make this about me.”

However, noting that he himself has been in military services for a long time, Kirby said, “It's just hard. It -- it's hard for all of you”.

.@PentagonPresSec John Kirby gets emotional talking about war atrocities and Putin—“It's difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious mature leader would do that. I can't talk to his psychology, but I think we can all speak to his depravity” pic.twitter.com/fHCw67D4Vh — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) April 29, 2022

Kirby slams Putin’s ‘Nazism’ rhetoric

It was the first time that a senior US official harshly condemned Russian military aggression in Ukraine as Kirby went on to call the Russian President’s rhetoric of ‘de-nazifying’ Ukraine as "B.S". Pentagon spokesperson referred to the justification Putin gave while announcing the “special” military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, the Kremlin leader had said that Russian forces will ‘demilitarise’ and ‘denazify’ parts of its neighbouring nation, Ukraine. What followed was the bombing of major Ukrainian cities with citizens still finding shelter in other places except for their homes.

According to the official transcript of the press briefing Pentagon spokesperson said, “let's just call it what it is, his B.S. that this is about Nazi-ism in Ukraine, and it's about protecting Russians in Ukraine, and it's about defending Russian national interests, when none of them -- none of them were threatened by Ukraine.”

“It's hard to square that rhetoric by what he's actually doing inside Ukraine to innocent people shot in the back of the head, hands tied behind their backs, women, you know, pregnant women being killed, hospitals being bombed. I mean, it's just unconscionable…I don't have the mental capacity to understand how you get -- how you connect those two things. It's just beyond me.”

Image: AP