US: Pentagon To Mandate COVID Vaccination For Military, Troops; Refusal May Be Punishable

In a major announcement, the Pentagon has mandated the initiation of the COVID-19 vaccine program for armed forces. The announcement made on August 10 has also received encouragement from President Joe Biden. The decision comes within two weeks since Biden asked Defence officials to develop inoculation plans for troops.

Memo to be considered as "warning order": Pentagon spox

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon" licensure by the Food and Drug Administration "whichever comes first,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

The Pentagon on August 10, Tuesday issued a memo mandating Covid-19 jabs for the troops from next month. The organisation spokesperson John Kirby sternly directed the Defence officials to "no wait for the mandate," and "get the vaccine" program on track sooner. Speaking at the Pentagon briefing on Monday, Kirby said that the memo could be considered as a "warning order."

Following this, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo that stated that the inoculation process could only be accelerated if the President gives a wave for mandatory vaccine before final Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The military services will need few weeks to prepare and determine the number of vaccines required, and how this mandate will be implemented, Austin highlighted in his memo. He also added that in the meantime the troops will fall in line with US Covid protocols and ensure mask-wearing and social distancing.

To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready Force. All FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. They will protect us, and they will ensure we remain the most lethal and ready force in the world. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/R7q8bshAs5 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) August 9, 2021

Split over vaccination of troops

According to the Pentagon, approximately 2,37,000 defense personnel have received their first shot so far and about 1 million others have been completed vaccinated. As per data from the army, navy, and air force- the Navy said that more than 70% of all active duty and reserve sailors have been vaccinated with at least one shot. The Air Force, in the meantime, has more than 65% office active duty and 60% reserve forces are at least partially vaccinated. However, the Army has only touched 50% so far. As per reports, under the mandated vaccination drive for troops, the forces could receive as many as 17 varieties of COVID-19 vaccines depending upon their postings.

The sluggish vaccination program for the forces was observed due to reluctant soldiers who felt threatened to be administered with jabs, the Associated Press stated. Once the vaccine is mandated, the flat lay refusal would become punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. However, military officials have believed the number of troops refusing vaccines is small and it is unclear how the military will revise stipulated rules like denial of the vaccine on health and religious grounds.

With inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash/ representative