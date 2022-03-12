US Permits Refuge To Ukrainian Family Reversing Previous Denial Under Trump-era Order

The United States on Thursday permitted a Ukrainian family, including a mother and her three children, to take refuge after they were previously denied asylum under a pre-existing Trump-era order implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19. The family comprising of children aged 14, 12, and 6 entered San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico for further processing.

The Ukrainian family was refused to seek asylum under Title 42, an order implemented by ex-US President Donald Trump to the battle violent spread of COVID-19, during the initial days of the pandemic. President Joe Biden's administration has largely supported the order even after coronavirus infections subsided gradually.

US allows Ukrainian family to enter from Mexico

The 34-year-old Ukrainian lady, who identified herself as Sofia was blocked by US authorities at the San Diego border with Mexico for hours. She had tried to enter the US in a car with a relative earlier this week but was forced to turn back. On Wednesday, she walked up to the port of entry, when she was stopped again before being spotted by Blaine Bookey, legal director of the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies. The woman was weeping and her children looked "very uncomfortable," Bookey told AP.

“She's just been very stoic for her kids and I think she let herself get emotional,” Bookey added.

The Homeland & Security Department confirmed that they have allowed the Ukrainian family to enter the southern border after reviewing "facts of their case."

As per reports, Sofia left Ukraine with her children on February 27 after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on February 24. She moved to Moldova, Romania, and arrived in Mexico. She travelled to Tijuana along with her kids earlier on Monday. She told AP that her extended family in San Francisco asked her to come and stay with them as the situation in Ukraine worsened by the day.

Senate majority leader slams Biden administration for denying entry to Ukrainian family

The Biden administration faced sharp flak from Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York and other Democrats on refusing entry to Ukrainian asylum seekers. He mentioned the family while appealing to scrap Title 42, which is named for a 1944 health law. “They requested refuge in one of the ports of entry on our southern border but were turned away because of Title 42. This is not who we are as a country. Continuing this Trump-era policy has defied common sense and common decency," Schumer said on a conference call with reporters.

It is to mention that following the Russian invasion, Ukrainian asylum seekers have poured into Poland, Romania, Moldova and adjoining European countries. More than two million people have fled the embattled ex-Soviet nation, United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday. Around 1,00,000 Ukrainians have entered Krakow and nearly 2,00,000 in Warsaw over the weekend, with numbers showing no sign of relenting as the Russian attack intensified. A total of 3,43,515 people has entered the country among which 2,58,844 have proceeded onward to other countries, while 84,000 have remained in Romania, CNN reported on Thursday.

