US: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available For Children Under Five By End Of Feb

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could extend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech for children aged between 6 months to 5 years by the end of February, citing a source familiar with the proposal, NBC News reported. According to the source, federal officials want to start looking into the information on two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for that particular age bracket, while the firms would continue to gather evidence on a possible three-dose regimen.

After observing that the two-dose regimen had not created a robust adequate immune system response in some children, Pfizer announced in December 2021 that it was exploring the third dosage of its vaccine in an ongoing experiment on young children. Following this, the FDA has been anticipated to approve three doses for children under the age of five, however, officials feel that two doses will give enough, if not optimal, protection against the 'highly mutated' Omicron strain in the meanwhile, according to the source.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that Omicron is responsible for nearly all emerging COVID-19 cases in the United States. The new variant has resulted in a significant increase in pediatric cases as well. In the United States, only children under the age of five are not allowed to get the COVID vaccination. Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech has been considered to be safe for children as young as five years old, whereas Moderna, as well as Johnson & Johnson's vaccines, are acceptable for adults.

COVID vaccine for kids

In addition to this, Pfizer stated in a statement on Monday that it has not yet presented a submission to the FDA to get its vaccine approved for children under the age of five. "We are continuing to collect and analyse data from both two and three doses in our younger age cohort," the company said, NBC News reported. Meanwhile, Pfizer-BioNTech has requested the FDA on Tuesday to allow children aged 6 months to 5 years to receive its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement, “As hospitalizations of children under 5 due to Covid-19 have soared, our mutual goal with the FDA is to prepare for future variant surges and provide parents with an option to help protect their children from this virus, NBC News reported. For the age range, Pfizer has been evaluating 3 microgram dosages. Children aged 5 to 11 have been given 10 microgram dosages, while those aged 12 and older have been given 30 microgram doses.

Furthermore, as per Worldometers, over 76,516,202 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 913,924 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP)