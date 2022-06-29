Pharmaceutical companies across the US are increasingly putting a cap on the sale of contraceptive pills. The country is witnessing a massive surge in the demand for birth control pills after the Supreme Court last week, overturned the historic Roe v. Wade verdict. The decision has ended federal rights to abortion, leaving it to the discretion of 50 US states to decide on the legality of abortions.

Earlier, Walmart put a cap of four to six units of their morning-after pills for orders scheduled for delivery through the end of the month. However, no such limitations have been continued on deliveries commencing in July. Online retail giant Amazon made a similar move by temporarily placing a cap of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills.

American drugstore chain Rite Aid also stated that they are placing a limit of three per customer for the two brands Plan B and Option 2. Additionally, CVS Pharmacy said it had implemented a temporary purchase limit of three on emergency contraception pills Plan B and Aftera. However, a company spokesperson later said that they were in the process of lifting the cap, given that the sales have returned to normal. “We continue to have ample supply of emergency contraceptives to meet customer needs,” they said, as reported by The Guardian.

The move came after it was reported that many across the US were stockpiling. Meanwhile, activists have argued that any such ban on the pills would promote inequality in access to contraception. People of colour, the poor and immigrants would hurt the most, as per the advocates. Just last week, Justice Clarence Thomas had argued against the ban and urged the SCOTUS to “reconsider” past rulings legalizing same-sex marriage and contraception.

US SC overturns Roe V. Wade verdict

The US Supreme Court, on Friday, officially overturned the landmark Roe V Wade ruling of 1973 and took away women’s right to abortion. With the unprecedented reversal of a decades-old ruling, more than half of US states are now allowed to ban abortion, leaving an immediate and enduring impact on millions of American nationals. In a rare move, America’s apex court decided that there was no constitutional right to abortion in a case called Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Subsequently, in a 6-3 vote in the conservative-majority court, Roe V Wade was overturned after 50 years. As a result, states, especially the ones with a Republican majority, will be permitted to ban or introduce severe restrictions on abortion.

