US: Philadelphia Fire That Killed 12 People May Have Been Started By A Child: Report

A firestorm that killed 12 people in Philadephia house on Wednesday is speculated to have been started by a 5-year-old child who was playing with a lighter and set a Christmas tree on fire. As per the reports of AP News, on Thursday, officials claim that they are investigating the situation and that they believe that it was a 5-year-old boy who started the fire. The information was revealed in a search warrant application which was later confirmed by Jane Roh, who is a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Officials refused to say where the fire started, citing the ongoing investigation. Matthew Varisco, the head of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Philadelphia section, stated that they will hopefully be able to provide a precise origin and reason for this fire and provide some answers to the people. ATF agents and other investigators were seen searching the three-story brick duplex.

The family moved in 2011

The Philadelphia Housing Authority owns the structure. Kelvin Jeremiah, who is the housing authority's president and CEO said that fourteen individuals were living in the four-bedroom higher apartment that suffered the catastrophe, while six people were on the lower unit, according to AP News. Jeremiah said there were six individuals in the family upstairs when they moved in 2011, which includes a grandmother, her three daughters, and two of their children. He also stated that over the next decade, the family expanded to include eight more children.

The fire department claims that none of the building's four smoke alarms appeared to be operating. However, officials of the housing authority stated on Thursday that the building actually had 13 tamper-resistant, which was active at the time of the last inspection in May 2021, according to AP News. With the exception of a trash truck, the residential block was unusually quiet earlier Thursday.

Two people were taken to the hospital

Officials say at least two people were taken to the hospital and that others were able to flee the structure. Deputy Chief Dennis Marrigan, the city's fire marshal stated that investigators are trying to figure out how many individuals resided in the building and how many were just visiting, according to AP News. The fire on Wednesday was the worst in a residential apartment building in the United States since 2017 when 13 people died in an apartment in New York City's Bronx district.

