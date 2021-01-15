US Pigeon Alleged Of 'spying' Gets Death Reprieve In Australia For Having Fake Leg Band

The alleged American intruder pigeon that crossed the Pacific Ocean and was detained by the Australian officials received the death reprieve after authorities found that its leg tag was ‘fake’. The bird dubbed as "Joe" the racing pigeon, was thought to have flown from Alabama to a backyard in Melbourne after journeying nearly 14,500 kilometers (9,000 miles). According to sources of AP, Australia declared the pigeon a biosecurity risk. The bird was found with a band that raised suspicions. ‘Joe’ was also considered to pose a disease risk and the authorities had planned to kill it.

A sports development manager for the Oklahoma-based American Racing Pigeon Union, Deone Roberts said, "The bird band in Australia is counterfeit and not traceable, they do not need to kill him.” Earlier the officials had contested that the band number suggested that the blue bar pigeon wasn’t commonly found in the United States and belonged to Australia. Australia’s Agriculture Department had agreed that the pigeon named after US president-elect Joe Biden was, in fact, wearing a “fraudulent copy” of the band. “Following an investigation, the department has concluded that Joe the Pigeon is highly likely to be Australian and does not present a biosecurity risk,” it said in a statement, cited by AP. The department added that it will take ‘no further action’.

[Pigeon with a blue leg band stands on a rooftop in Melbourne, Australia. A U.S. bird organization said the leg band identifying the bird as a U.S. racing pigeon was counterfeit. Credit: AP]

Lawmakers urged for 'compassion'

According to the Australian media outlets, a Melbourne man Kevin Chelli-Bird discovered the pigeon. He named it Joe after Joe Biden’s name. The pigeon belonged to the US racing birds category. Acting Australian Prime Minister Michael McCormack told the press that there would be no mercy for the bird if confirmed from the US. “If Joe has come in a way that has not met our strict biosecurity measures, then bad luck Joe, either fly home or face the consequences,” McCormack said. Meanwhile, the health minister for Victoria state Martin Foley told the Australian press that he wanted the government to spare the pigeon of its life even it belonged to the US. “I would urge the Commonwealth’s quarantine officials to show a little bit of compassion,” Foley said, as he appealed for the pigeon’s pardon. Should the federal government allow Joe to live, I am happy to seek assurances that he is not a flight risk,” Andy Meddick, a Victorian lawmaker from Animal Justice Party told Australian press, according to AP.

