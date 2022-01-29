US: Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Injures 10 & Causes Gas Leak; Biden Vows To 'fix Damages'

US President Joe Biden on Friday touted that state authorities will "fix all damages" in bridges after the collapse of Forbes Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh. At least 10 people sustained injuries during the bridge collapse. The 50-year-old bridge plummeted hours before Biden was scheduled to visit the state for a speech on the bipartisan $1 trillion Infrastructure Law, which was signed in November. Biden lauded the effort of the rescuers who rappelled down the ravine to pull out victims.

One of the most important bridges in the city over the Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park came down followed by a hissing sound, a witness told the Associated Press. At least 5 vehicles were on the snow-covered bridge when it disintegrated. The collapse of the bridge caused gas lines to rupture, leaking natural gas around the area. "The first round was much more intense and kind of rumbling (like) the deck hitting the ground. I mean, the whole house rattled at that point," another witness Ken Doyno quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

[Vehicles at bridge collapse site in Pittsburg. Image: AP]

Biden visited the bridge collapse site before he arrived at the Steel City in Pennsylvania for his address on Friday. "It is really astounding," he said while surveying the wreckage site, adding that "it was probably too early for joggers to be down here." Later during his address under the Build Back Better campaign, he remarked that the bridge had been rated "poor" by the US Department of transportation 2021 inventory.

"Our team is in touch with state and local officials in the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse. The president is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time," the White House said in a statement shortly after Biden exited the crash site.

[US president Joe Biden visits collapse site. Image: AP]

45,000 bridges across country in 'poor condition': Biden

Biden later addressed the city on Friday noting that there are at least 3,300 bridges in Pennsylvania alone, "some of which are just as old and just in decrepit condition as the (Forbes Avenue) bridge was." He further added that "45,000 bridges in poor condition" across the country "is simply unacceptable." Recalling his unscheduled visit to the site before the speech, the US President blamed the previous government for the bridge collapse while addressing the urgent need for investments in the country’s infrastructure. "We are gonna rebuild that bridge along with thousands of other bridges in Pennsylvania and across the country because it is in our interests, for our own safety's sake and it generates commerce in a way that we can't do now," Biden stated. Under Infrastructure Law, at least $1.6 billion will be allocated for bridges alone, which includes $327 million in 2022 just to repair the bridges.

Injuries in Pittsburgh Bridge collapse

At least 10 people were injured and three of them were admitted to the hospital for critical treatment. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board has deployed a team to probe into the probable causes of the Pittsburgh Bridge collapse. The group included search-and-rescue who combed the area with the help of drones. A port authority bus, carrying two passengers apart from the driver segmented as the bridge crumbled. Meanwhile, another car overturned, injuring the commuters travelling in it as the two-lane bridge came down. First responders formed a human chain to crawl down nearly 150 feet to help passengers dangling out of the vehicles, AP reported. Massive gas leakage due to the incident also forced local authorities to temporarily evacuate the homes in the area.

(Image: AP)