US' Plan To Split Frozen Funds For Aid And 9/11 Victims Is Injustice: Afghan Central Bank

The United States decided to divide the $7 billion from the frozen Afghan assets between humanitarian help and compensation for 9/11 victims, which has been slammed by the Afghanistan Central Bank which is also known as Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Saturday, which called the move an injustice to the Afghan people. DAB issued a statement saying that the United States' recent decision to block foreign (FX) exchange reserves and allocate them to extraneous objectives is an injustice to the Afghan people.

It further stated that DAB would never accept the payment of Afghanistan's FX reserves to outsiders in the name of compensation or humanitarian assistance and that it demands the reversal of the decision and the release of all Afghanistan's FX reserves. As per the reports of AP News, a former financial adviser to Afghanistan's US-backed government, Torek Farhadi stated that the money is meant to be used to ack up the country's currency, assist in monetary policy and manage the country's balance of payments, rather than for humanitarian aid.

No simple way to immediately release all of the frozen assets

Officials from the White House have stated that there is no simple way to immediately release all of the frozen assets to the Afghan people. Victims of September 11th and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in American banks, according to AP News. Before humanitarian assistance funds could be released, courts would have to sign off on the release.

This comes as US President Joe Biden issued an order on Friday releasing $7 billion from more than $9 billion in frozen Afghan assets, dividing the money between humanitarian help and a fund for 9/11 victims. The ruling says that US financial institutions must make $3.5 billion in assets available for Afghan aid and basic requirements and the remaining $3.5 billion would remain in the United States and will be used to pay for continuing litigation by US terrorism victims.

The country's economy is struggling

Following the Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-August, international aid to Afghanistan was halted, and billions of dollars in the country's assets were frozen abroad, largely in the United States. Since the Taliban took power, the country's economy is struggling. The Taliban had managed to pay the wages of its ministries as of January, but they were having difficulty keeping their staff on the job.

(Inputs from ANI/ AP News)

Image: @AFGCentralbank/Twitter, AP