US Plane Sets New Record After Evacuating 823 Afghan Refugees In A Single Flight

In a desperate attempt to leave the country, more than 800 Afghan refugees had gathered under one roof on a single US military plane. The people had reached the plane by passing through half-open ramps leaving behind their homeland after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. In a recent development, it has come to light that the US plane was actually carrying 823 Afghan civilians. According to a detailed statement issued by the Air Mobility Command on Friday, the C-17 that left for Qatar on August 15 had an initial count of 649 passengers only. However, the Air Force officials confirmed that there were even more people on board and while counting, the Army left out 183 children who were sitting on people's laps. The official statement read that the correct number of passengers who boarded the flight was 823. Earlier, it was recorded that the total number of passengers was only 649. It must be noted that 823 passengers on a single US plane is a new record established by the US Army for carrying the highest number of passengers in a Boeing plane.

People leaving Afghanistan

After the terror outfit of Afghanistan breached the high doors of Kabul, Afghan civilians in large numbers marched towards the Kabul airport to leave the country. In the last phase of the US military leaving the country, Afghans swarmed over the airport, where some tried to climb the aircraft, some tried to get inside the plane, while some tied themselves to the wheels of the aircraft. Considering the endless attempts of Afghan civilians to flee the country, the US Air Force assisted to evacuate as many people as they could.

Capacity of US C-17 aircraft

As per the manufacturer, Boeing, the C-17 Globemaster III has an estimated capacity to carry 134 passengers, including 80 on pallets and 54 on the side seats. 823 people boarding the same plane have been recorded as the highest number of passengers ever flown on such an aircraft.

Current situation in Afghanistan

After the Taliban's siege on Kabul, the terror outfit of Kabul is currently facing massive resistance and backlash from the people of Afghanistan. As per the reports, the Taliban, although sitting in the capital of the country, is not accepted by the Afghan people. Notably, the Taliban at the moment is powerful, but the resistance of civilians across different parts is creating problems for them.

