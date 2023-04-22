US Planning For 6G Rollout Amid Worries Over China's Rise In The Field Of Telecom Sector

The United States (US) government is developing plans for the eventual deployment of 6G networks across the nation to give Washington a technological edge. This comes amid worries over China's quick technological development in the telecommunications industry. US officials confirmed that White House officials met with business executives, tech authorities, and academics on Friday to explore plans for 6G network operationalisation.

One official remarked that the administration aims to “take the lessons learned from 5G about the importance of early involvement and resilience” and apply them to the development of a 6G network that "optimizes performance, accessibility, and security," Russia Today (RT) reported. A senior official stated during a press call that "it is imperative that we start to look at these issues early.”

China launched 'the world's first 6G satellite'

6G technology is still in its nascent stages and won't likely be rolled out for public usage for several years. It is expected to be faster than its predecessor and the existing 5G network and considerably increase high-speed internet access worldwide. China successfully launched "the world's first 6G satellite" in late 2020 to test the performance of the 6G frequency spectrum in space. It was launched into Earth's orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province.

Another US official referred to China's recent technological advancements, particularly the launch of its own 5G network, saying Beijing has utilised the technology to further its national security objectives and increase its market dominance in the global telecommunications sector, RT reported. "China prioritized its telecom sector…and I think we may not have,” the official added, referring to the telecom giant Huawei, which has made massive strides in the sector.

US fines Seagate $300 million for dealing with Huawei

The US has imposed penalties on Huawei over accusations of a threat to national security and privacy. The Department of Commerce fined Seagate, a US manufacturer of computer components, $300 million last week for doing business with the Chinese company. It was the highest-ever fine imposed by the agency outside of a criminal case.

Beijing has criticised US efforts to block Huawei as an attempt to eliminate a strong foreign rival in US markets. It also accuses Washington of attempting “technological hegemony” and breaking “the principles of the market economy.” Huawei plans to roll out 6G by 2030. The business stated that it “expressed our preliminary 6G vision” in a report titled "6G: The Next Horizon," which was published in 2021.