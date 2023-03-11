US Plans Massive Military Spending To Strengthen Security Interests In Indo-Pacific

A whopping $842 billion has been requested for the Pentagon for the fiscal year 2024, which is $69 billion more than the Department of Defence received for FY2023. The reason behind the hike truly corresponds with the US national security interests. "The new US defence budget of $840 billion for the coming year, an increase of 3.2% over the last, includes two major figures," said retired Major General Harsha Kakar, strategic analyst, and founding member of the think tank STRIVE, reported Sputnik. Further, he stated: "One is $9.1 billion for basically the Indo-Pacific region. The other - is for updating its nuclear arsenal, for which it has earmarked $37 billion or $38 billion. And, of course, $6 billion (is allocated) for assistance to Ukraine."

Bloated US military spending can't ensure shift on the balance of power

While analysing the Bloated US Military Spending, the Indian expert shared that an increase of $9 billion, basically for increasing its capability in the Indo-Pacific, would possibly just about strengthening the US presence in the region. This would not be shifting any major balance of power, unless its allies - the Quad, contribute a similar amount of spending for that region. Biden administration has unveiled its budgetary roadmap for the Department of Defence with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on March 9. During the unveiling of the Budget, the White House lauded the US defence and said: "To continue building a Joint Force that is the most lethal, resilient, survivable, agile, and responsive in the world and is guided by our three priorities of defending the nation, taking care of our people, and succeeding through teamwork."

New colour scheme of Air Force One jet

Meanwhile, the Air Force One jet has a new colour scheme that would be modernised version of the classic design of the president’s aircraft instead of the old scheme of darker red, white, and blue, chosen by former US President Donald Trump who announced the deal in 2018. The first VC-25B has been scheduled to be delivered in 2027 and the second would come one year later.

“Air Force One is going to be incredible,” said Trump at the time. “It’s going to be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it’s going to be red, white, and blue, which I think is appropriate,” he added.

Not only the colour scheme but also the design Trump wanted for Air Force One has been scrapped. The Former US president had agreed on a deep red stripe down the middle of the aircraft and a dark blue underbelly. The selected design by Trump was rejected due to the additional engineering which would require more time and cost, leading to more delay in delivery, reported CNN. According to the Air Force: "The dark blue paint threatened to overheat sophisticated electronic components on board and would have required additional Federal Aviation Administration qualification testing". The minimalistic change in the colour scheme would not add to the cost of the programme, informed the Air Force. Further, they shared: "President Joe Biden had to select the new livery so that Boeing could conduct engineering, certification preparation, and more for the VC-25B aircraft, which is a modified 747-8i."