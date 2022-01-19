US Plans To Provide 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses To War-torn Afghanistan: Antony Blinken

The United States has decided to provide an additional one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to war-torn Afghanistan, said the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday. 'The United States is fulfilling our commitment to provide this additional 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan by delivering 840,000 more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This donation via COVAX saves lives and reflects US support of the Afghan people,' tweeted Blinken. Recently, the United States also announced USD 308 million as humanitarian aid to assist Afghans.

"The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings the total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly USD 782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, "National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement last week.

US State Secy Blinken discuss basic human needs of Afghans

Recently, the Secretary of State held talks with UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffith and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer over the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Since the terror out of Afghanistan took command of the country in the mid-August the people in Afghanistan have been witnessing a massive crisis of resources, finance, basic necessities among others and the situation is continuously worsening.

Meanwhile, a combination of things like the freezing of the Afghan government's funds, suspension of international assistance, and withdrawal of international support has plunged the war-ravaged country into a famine-like situation. Even though the international community, from the government to non-government organisations, has been extending humanitarian aid, this has not alleviated poverty in the country.

Freedom of media, journalists lost after Taliban's seize

Under the Taliban's rule, Afghans don't feel safe and are unlikely to come out to work or participate in any other activity. Several Afghans who used to work at higher positions under the previous government have left their jobs and are not ready to return to work under the Taliban.

Meanwhile, a report has confirmed that the hardline Islamists have not only snatched away the rights of women and girls but that the Taliban government has also suppressed the media and journalists of the nation. The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating with each passing day, and the country has grown fully dependent on external assistance, which is leading to a massive crisis.

