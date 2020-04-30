US Plans To Store 'several Hundred Million' Barrels Of Oil In Strategic Reserve: Mnuchin

The United States is looking into storing an additional several hundred million barrels of oil in the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday during the press briefing at White House.

"We're also exploring potentially having the ability to store another several hundred million barrels," Mnuchin said on Wednesday evening.

Trump govt focuses to protect US national security interests & Jobs: Mnuchin

The Treasury Secretary further asserted that the Trump administration is looking at a variety of strategies to help, but excluded a bailout of the oil industry as an option. He also said the focus of the government's efforts is to protect the US national security interests and American jobs in the oil industry. President Donald Trump has said his administration will soon announce a relief plan for oil companies.

COVID-19 impact on oil producers

Oil producers, particularly in the United States, have been hard hit by plunging global demand and nosediving prices as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has grounded airlines and halted other forms of travel and industry activity. In early April, the Energy Department announced a solicitation to immediately make 30 million barrels of the strategic reserve's oil storage capacity available to US producers. Media reported that 1.1 million barrels of oil have been delivered this month.

Earlier this month, the price of futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark US crude index, fell into negative territory for the first time in history, reaching as low as minus 37.63 a barrel.

