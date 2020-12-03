US Plans To Vaccinate 100 Million People Against COVID-19 By February End

President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 vaccine czar on Wednesday, December 3 said that the United States should be able to vaccinate 100 million people by the end of February. According to the reports by CNBC, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the Trump administration’s vaccine program Operation Warp Speed said that this number will be enough to protect a significant portion of the most at-risk Americans. Slaoui also said that the US is also expected to have more doses that month if Johnson & Johnson’s potential vaccine is authorized by then.

US comes with a vaccination plan

Earlier, Slaoui said that the first set of American people could get vaccinated as early as December 11. He said that the vaccine would be distributed across the US based on population. The states would most likely prioritize high-risk populations first, such as medical professionals, security officials, and the elderly. He told that by mid-next year the country would achieve "herd immunity" as it is expected to vaccinate more than 70 per cent of the population by then.

According to the reports by CNBC, Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed the federal government is expected to ship 6.4 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to jurisdictions within 24 hours after an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. On November 20, Pfizer applied to seek approval to roll out their coronavirus vaccine early. In the aftermath of their Phase 3 trials, the companies announced that their vaccine candidate- BNT162b2 showed 95 per cent effectiveness against the deadly COVID-19 infection. The companies have also announced that it has achieved the safety milestone required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Based on the safety and efficacy data collected, the firms intend to submit a request within days to the FDA for a EUA.

(Image Credits: AP)