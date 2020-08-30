US Plans To Withdraw More Troops From Iraq Ahead Of Presidential Election In November

United States officials have announced that the country is eyeing to reduce its military troops in Iraq to about 3,500 from the current 5,200 latest by November. The statement came on on Friday, August 28.

The step is in line with Donald Trump's frequent call to bring forces back home ahead of US presidential elections. The presence of American troops in Iraq helps Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State rebels.

Periodic attacks on US forces

As per reports, the situation has become tense due to periodic attacks on US forces by Iran-backed militia groups which the Iraq government fails to control. The US troops had withdrawn from Iraq after toppling the Saddam Hussein regime in 2003 but returned in 2014 after IS militants took control over large parts of Iraqi territory. According to the reports, US President Donald Trump and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met last week at the White House.

Trump was quoted by Associated Preass as saying, "We look forward to the day when we don’t have to be there". “We were there and now we’re getting out. We’ll be leaving shortly and the relationship is very good. We’re making very big oil deals. Our oil companies are making massive deals. ... We’re going to be leaving and hopefully we’re going to be leaving a country that can defend itself.”

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had informed the US is planning to reduce its forces in Iraq to the lowest possible level as quickly as possible but did not cite specific numbers.

The tensions escalated between the US and Iraq in January following a drone strike near the Baghdad airport that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Soon after the incident, the furious Iraqi lawmakers passed a nonbinding resolution to oust all US-led coalition forces from the country. Iran further launched a counter-attacked to take revenge for Gen. Soleimani's death. A ballistic missile attack on January 8 from Iran resulted in severe injuries to more than 100 American troops.

(With AP Inputs)

