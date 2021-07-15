On July 15, amounting validation to Afghanistan, the United States, stated that it would continue to solicit strong support for the Afghan peace process.Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall during the C5+1 meeting in the capital city of Uzbekistan, Tashkent said that both regional matters and the ones at the international arena will be supported by the President Biden-led US of A. The White House adviser made the statement during the summit which includes an apparatus of five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) plus the United States of America. She stressed that C5+1 members could jointly achieve more rather than individually or on a bilateral basis to address issues of common interest.

"We will continue to support negotiations to achieve a political solution that brings Afghans the peace they deserve and to build a strong regional and international support base for Afghanistan's future," Sherwood-Randall stated.

US to provide security assistance to Afghanistan's armed forces

The affirmation from the Joe Biden-led administration holds significant relevance during a period when the US have pledged to withdraw to pull out US armed forces and NATO troops ending Washington's 18-year long war with the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks. The shift of power or the ongoing power crisis in Afghanistan is especially volatile saving the shift of reigns as US forces prepare to exit has further triggered a massive surge in Taliban-infused violence after insurgents launched multiple attacks to hold reigns of provinces. The radical movement ignited territorial advances and is deemed to have captured large rural areas in northern Afghanistan.

Garnering respite amid the unstable situation and flared-up feud between Afghan forces and the Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist organisation), Randall said, "We will continue to provide security assistance to the Afghan National Defense Forces, as well as development and humanitarian aid. We will continue to take aggressive action against terrorist groups that threaten the US and that undermine the security of our allies and partners, including your countries."

Recent Taliban advances and withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 US troops and 7,000 NATO forces have reared an exigency to infuse attempts towards a mediated convergence against Afghanistan's prolonged conflict.