US Pledges To Make All Efforts To Prevent China From Annexing Taiwan By Force: Report

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stated that Washington will leave no stone unturned to prevent China from annexing Taiwan by force, despite US' support for the "One-China Policy." Her comments came after the Chinese Defence Ministry warned last week that anyone interfering with the Communist Party of China's (CPC) long-term aim of reunification with Taiwan would face "severe repercussions." Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, had remarked that no one or force can stop China's historical trend of resolving the Taiwan dispute and achieving complete national reunification.

When asked whether Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has benefited or harmed its ties with Beijing, Sherman said in an interview with Fox News that Beijing will have to make some "tough decisions" in the coming days. "China has repeatedly stated that sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right of countries to determine their own political futures are all important. Those are principles with which we agree. We hope China would follow suit as well," she added. Sherman also suggested that Russia's actions in Ukraine have made Beijing "apprehensive."

The US expresses fear that China might invade Ukraine

The US Deputy Secretary of State also said that the West's approach to the Ukraine crisis had "affected" Beijing's stance on Taiwan. "In fact, I think they made that statement.. because they have seen what’s happened and they’re trying to go on the offence knowing that they should be on the defence," stated Sherman. While Russia continues to violently attack Ukraine, the United States and other Western countries have expressed fear that China may follow in Moscow's footsteps and invade Taiwan.

China accuses US of trying to form 'new version of NATO' in Indo-Pacific

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also accused US President Joe Biden of trying to "establish a new version of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Indo-Pacific region." Yi also advised the Biden administration to put a curb on its growing ties with Taiwan, saying that any attempt to do so would be met with resistance. Notably, Beijing asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

Image: AP