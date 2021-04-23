US Pledges To Slash Greenhouse Emission In Half By 2030 As Part Of Paris Climate Pact

Led by President Joe Biden, the United States has pledged to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. The new target was announced Thursday with an aim to inspire other big states to up their battle against increasing global warming. America was leading the battle against climate change until Donald Trump, in 2017, pulled the country out of the Paris Accord claiming that it undermined the country’s economy.

During the Washington hosted-global summit, Biden unveiled the goal to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emission by 50-52 percent from 2005 levels in the coming decade. "This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis," Biden said at the White House. The two-day-long summit which began on April 22 saw the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau amongst other global leaders.

Other leaders join the effort

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who called the new American goal "game-changing" earlier this week pledged to cut carbon dioxide emission by 78% by 2035 compared with 1990 levels. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who visited Biden at the White House earlier this month, raised Japan's target for cutting emissions to 46 percent by 2030, up from 26 percent. Adding to that, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau also the country's goal to a cut of 40%-45% by 2030 below 2005 levels, up from 30%.

The renewed urgency comes as scientists say that climate change caused by coal plants, car engines, and other fossil fuel use is already worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to stave off most catastrophic extremes of global warming. Biden, a Democrat, campaigned partly on a pledge to confront climate change. He has sketched out some elements of his $2 trillion approach for transforming US transportation systems and electrical grids in his campaign climate plan and in his infrastructure proposals for Congress. Taking a step towards fulfilling his vow, Biden announced that the US would rejoin the 2015 Paris accord just days after he joined office.

