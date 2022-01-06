US: Police Arrests Ali Carter, Former Top Aide To Atlanta Mayor For 'terroristic Threats'

Ali Carter, a former top aide to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, was arrested at Atlanta International Airport on December 29. The Atlanta police have detained Carter on charges of ‘terroristic threats’, reported Fox News. The police officers with the Atlanta Police Department have arrested him on the warrant issued by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

As per the police report provided to Fox News, four officers reached the gate D23 of American Airlines Flight 709 on 29 December at 11:22 pm (local time) as per the warrant from Douglas County Sheriff's Department. The police found Ali Carter on seat 11F and he identified himself to the police. The police officials told him about the warrant and he was taken by the police for completion of documents and for receiving the warrant.

Ali Carter arrested in warrant related to incident in September 2020

A spokesperson for the City of Atlanta told Fox 5 Atlanta, that they have informed Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens about the incident. Even though Ali Carter previously worked for Mayor Dickens, he no longer is associated with the Mayor's administration and is not the “employee of the City of Atlanta." The spokesperson did not share the details regarding Carter's former job title. Reportedly, Carter was formerly "chief of staff" to Andre Dickens when he served as a councilman and Dickens "director of constituent services," Fox News cited 2015 Facebook post. It is to mention here that Andre Dickens was sworn in as Atlanta’s 61st mayor on Monday, 3 January. Carter has been arrested on a warrant related to September 2020 incident.

Ali Carter allegedly tried to threaten his former wife's boyfriend

In September 2020, Carter had allegedly in a phone call, which as per police was recorded, threatened to use his AR-15 if his former wife’s boyfriend tried to touch his child again. As per the Fox 5 Atlanta report, Carter’s former wife told police that Ali Carter had attempted to threaten her boyfriend for harming the child. Carter was booked on December 30 into the Douglas County Jail, however, he has now been out on bond, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The news report based on a post on Instagram claimed that Ali Carter was present at Andre Dickens's inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Image: PTI/AP