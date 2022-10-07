US Police Arrests Main Suspect Involved In Abduction And Killing Of Indian-American Family

The main suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an India-origin family in US' California was arrested on Thursday. The arrest of the 48-year-old Jesus Salgado came a day after the bodies of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh were recovered from a remote location in the San Joaquin Valley.

"This evening, Jesus Manuel Salgado, the suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh, was booked into the Merced County Jail," read Merced County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "He was arrested for four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping. Our Detectives, alongside investigators from assisting agencies, will continue to follow up on any leads of additional people who may have been involved in this horrific incident," it added.

The incident was reported on Monday when the relative of the slain family members informed the police about the possible abduction. The relatives told news agency ANI that the deceased Amandeep was on a phone call with his father in India when he was forcibly taken away at a gunpoint. However, after an investigation of nearly two days, their bodies were discovered lying close to each other by a farm worker in a remote area. "Tonight our worst fears have been confirmed," the Sheriff said addressing a press conference. "We found four people from the kidnapping. They are in fact deceased," Sheriff Vern Warnke said.

Indian family's murder suspect had once worked with them: Sheriff

According to the sheriff, Salgado-- a convicted felon-- tried to kill himself a day hours before the police could trace his location. Further, Warnke said the investigators found the suspect in the kidnapping and killing had once worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them. Warnke said he believes the family was killed within an hour of the kidnapping. The sheriff called it one of the worst crimes he has seen over his 43 years in law enforcement and pleaded for Salgado’s accomplice to turn himself in. “Right now, I’ve got hundreds of people in a community that are grieving the loss of two families, and this is worldwide. These families are across different continents. There are some things you’ll take to the grave. This to me was pure evil,” he said in an interview with Associated Press.

Image: AP