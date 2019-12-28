US: Couple Calls Police After Mistakenly Assuming Robotic Vaccum As Burglar

A North Carolina couple called the cops on December 23 suspecting that there was an intruder in their home but surprisingly it turned out to be something much different, a robotic vacuum. The couple, Thomas and Elisa Milam, from Forsyth, North Carolina, was watching a movie at around 12:30am on Monday morning and heard a voice coming from downstairs. Thomas immediately alarmed his wife to get to a safe place and called the police quickly grabbing his gun.

No burglar to apprehend

The police arrived at the scene within minutes of their call and they found that there was no burglar for them to apprehend. They were shocked to found that a robotic vacuum cleaner had got stuck in the halfway and was continuously banging against the walls. Thomas shared the incident on Facebook and said that he was so embarrassed when he came to know that he has called the police for such a silly thing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared the amusing and shocking post on their official facebook handle which has been shared more than 1,100 times.

Thomas wrote, "Elisa and I were watching a movie, it was about 12:30 after midnight, we heard a noise downstairs. We both were alarmed, we paused the movie and I had Elisa go to a safe place," Thomas Milam wrote. He added that he grabbed his gun and asked his wife, Elisa, to call the police."

He continued, "The police arrived within a minute of the call, excellent, and as soon as they pulled up, we heard a loud sound downstairs, which seemed that the burglar was in a panic". He concluded saying, "Elisa and I had purchased a ROBOT VACUUM cleaner and it arrived 2 days earlier and had somehow turned itself on and was vacuuming our house without us having scheduled it".

