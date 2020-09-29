US Police Departments Face Nationwide 911 Outage, Later Restored

A nationwide outage was reported in 911 emergency services across the United States on September 28. Police departments took to social media to communicate to the public that the 911 lines are not operational for calls and text messaging. However, a couple of hours later the police departments informed that the lines have been restored.

'System down'

"ATTENTION: The 911 lines are not operational nationwide. This is for phone calls and text messaging. If you need police, fire, or emergency medical assistance in Minneapolis, please call 612-348-2345. We will advise when this issue is fixed," Minneapolis police department wrote on Twitter last evening. The police department after some time said that the nationwide outage has been fixed.

UPDATE: The 911 system is back up and working again. The nationwide outage has been fixed. https://t.co/WXaLXVcUdz — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 29, 2020

"Our 911 emergency call system is currently down like other systems throughout the metro. Until further notice, for all police and fire calls please dial 952-563-4900," Bloomington police said. The department after some time informed that the line has been restored.

According to a report in Russia Today, the outage was allegedly caused by a technical error in Microsoft's Azure cloud computing services. The outage was faced by several police departments in counties including Illinois, Nevada, Arizona, Bloomington, Ohio, Delaware, Minnesota, Indiana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. These police departments asked residents to use alternative numbers while they work on fixing the issue.

Microsoft had earlier reported that its customers on Azure public and government cloud computing services may face some technical error. This may have been the reason behind the nationwide outage of 911 lines.

(With inputs from ANI)