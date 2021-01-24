US Police Departments Weigh Officer Discipline After US Capitol Attack

The two Virginia police officers who posed for a selfie during the stunning US Capitol attack earlier this month when the Congress had convened to certify the victory of US President Joe Biden, have not only been identified but also charged with crimes and arrested. Meanwhile, the identity of the fiver Seattle officers involved in deadly siege is still a secret with two reportedly on leave and three continuing their duties as the police watchdog inquires if their actions in the federal building on January 6 violated the line from protected political speech to lawbreaking.

The different handling of cases has reportedly underlined the dilemma faced by the law enforcement departments across the United States as they investigate the behaviour of dozens of police officers who were part of the riot in Washington by the pro-Donald Trump protesters that day just a week before the Biden’s Inauguration day. According to a survey by the Associated Press, at least ‘31 officers in 12 states are being scrutinized by their supervisors for their behaviour in the District of Columbia or face criminal charges for participating in the riot.’

However, Will Aitchison, a lawyer in Portland, Oregon, who represents law enforcement officers said, “If they were off-duty, it’s totally free speech...People have the right to express their political views regardless of who’s standing next to them. You just don’t get guilt by association.”

Impeachment managers to deliver article to Senate

Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed nine members of the Congress to walk through the Capitol and deliver the article of impeachment against the former President Donald Trump to the Senate on January 25. These lawmakers are also known as the impeachment managers who will also prosecute the case against the trump who is accused of ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 when Congress had convened inside the federal building to certify 46th US President Joe Biden but was hindered by pro-Trump protesters. Pelosi has said that the House will officially send the article of impeachment against Trump to Senate on Monday (local time).

Image credit: The Associated Press

