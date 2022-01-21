Four people, including an infant and teenager, have been found dead near the Canada-United States border. The authorities believe it to be a failed border crossing attempt during blizzard conditions, according to AP. A 47-year-old man from Florida has been charged with human smuggling after the authorities found the bodies in Canada near the US border. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba in the post on Facebook said that they are carrying out the work to identify the victims and an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of the death.

Addressing a press conference, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said that the officers launched the search after the mounties were informed about a family still being present in Manitoba. The officers found the bodies of a man, woman and baby together in one area while the body of a teenager was located a few metres away. The people are believed to have died due to freezing weather while they tried to cross the border from Canada to the United States. MacLatchy called it an "absolute and heartbreaking tragedy" and added that even though the people were wearing winter clothing, however, it would not have been adequate to save them with the freezing conditions.

Florida man charged with human trafficking

John Stanley, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, in the court documents, has stated that they have started the investigation into the death of four individuals in Canada, according to AP. Stanley further mentioned that they have also launched into the "large human smuggling operation" and added that Steve Shand is "suspected of being a part." As per the court documents, the US Border Patrol in North Dakota had stopped a van near the Canadian border which Shand was driving and court documents allege he was with two undocumented Indian nationals. Shand has been arrested and remains in custody and US officials in the court documents have alleged that Shand might have been involved in other border crossings as well.

