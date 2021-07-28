US Police Officers 'grabbed, Beaten, Tased' By Pro-Trump Rioters During Capitol Attack

As the congressional hearings began on July 27 regarding the shocking attack on the US Capitol on January 6 by pro-Trump protestors, the US police officers described the devastating acts of violence against them including racial abuse and being attacked with their own weapons. As per reports, Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone termed the US Capitol riot “nothing short of brutal” when Donald Trump’s supporters attempted to halt the Congress from certifying the election victory of Joe Biden.

“I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country," he said.

"At some point during the fighting, I was dragged from the line of officers, and into the crowd," Fanone recalled.

"They ripped off my badge...They seized ammunition that was secured to my body. They began to beat me with their fists, and with what felt like hard metal objects," he told the House hearing. Fanone further explained that one of the attackers “repeatedly lunged for me and attempted to remove my firearm. I heard chanting from some in the crowd, get his gun, and kill him with his own gun.” Due to the unprecedented attack on the US federal building that sent shock waves across the country, Fanone suffered a heavy concussion in the assault. Further in the hearing, he slammed the table with his fist in anger and even denounced Trump’s denial of what happened on January 6.

"The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful," he said.

Another law enforcement officer called rioters ‘terrorists’

On the first day of the congressional hearing on Tuesday, Washington Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges also gave his account terming the rioters as “terrorists.” He was even filmed in a doorframe and shouting for help as the pro-Trump protesters fought to enter into one of the most secured buildings in the United States. Hodges said, “The terrorists had a wall of shields that they had stolen from officers as well as stolen batons.” While he was stuck in the doorframe, Hodges also recalled that one of the men slammed a riot shield into him.

“My arms were pinned and effectively useless... I was effectively defenseless," he recalled. "In front of me a man sees the opportunity of my vulnerability, grabbed the front of my gas mask and used it to beat my head against the door."

"The man in front of me grabbed my baton ... He bashed me in the head and face with it, rupturing my lip, and adding additional injury to my skull.... I did the only thing that I could do, and scream for help,” he added. Another African-American Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said the crowd attacking the Capitol said racist slurs against him and left him along with other Black officers in trauma.

"Until then, I had never seen anyone physically assault a Capitol Police or MPD officer, let alone witness mass assaults being perpetrated on law enforcement officers," he said.

"I witnessed the rioters using all kinds of weapons against the officers, including flag poles, metal bike racks they had torn apart, and various kinds of projectiles...No one had ever, ever called me a (epithet) while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer,” he added.

