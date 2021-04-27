US Police Officers Mock 73-year-old Dementia Patient After Arrest, Lawyer Releases Clip

In the shocking footage released on April 26, US police officers mock a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia whose shoulder ‘popped’ while watching the clip of her forcible arrest. Karen Garner was detained on June 26, 2020, after she walked out of a Walmart store in Colorado without paying $13 for items. However, as the law enforcement arrested her, garner’s elbow was fractured and shoulder was dislocated, claimed her attorney, Sarah Schielke.

In the video released on Monday from the booking area of the police station on the day of the arrest last year, officers are seen fist-bumping each other while reviewing the body camera of Garner’s arrest, who suffers from dementia. The clip from inside Garner’s nearby holding cell also shows her handcuffed to a bench while the US police officers mock her, said her lawyer. At one instance, referring to her shoulder, one officer said, “Ready for the pop? Hear the pop?” continuing to watch the video, the same officer further added, “I love it.”

Garner family hires a sound engineer

As per BBC report, Garner’s family had hired a sound engineer in a bid to enhance the audio of the officer’s remark in the clip. Their lawyer has now filed a lawsuit against the department reportedly alleging that the officers violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and "violently assaulted" Garner. Reportedly, Schielke has said that her client spent at least six hours without any medical assistance while also being confused and in pain after the arrest that was a “torture.”

"They failed Karen Garner," Ms Schielke said in a press release. "They failed the community. And they did it all on camera."

However, in response, the Loveland police have said in a statement on Monday (local time) that they would not be making any comments over the pending results of a “criminal investigation” that was launched just last week. As per the report, the Larimer County district is investigating the department’s use of force during garner’s arrest last year. Reportedly, the inquiry is led by Fort Collins Police and Loveland police chief Robert Ticer has pledged full transparency.

Image credits: ANI