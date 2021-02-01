US Police Pepper-spray A Nine-year-old Girl, Bodycam Footage Reveals Incident

A video of US police officials pepper-spraying a nine-year-old girl has surfaced online. The bodycam footage was shared by the Rochester police department, who later revealed that the African American girl tried to kill herself as well as her mother after which cops were called. They said that the girl, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was suffering from major mental illness which prompted her lethal behaviour.

However, officers called to the scene responded by handcuffing her, before trying to force her into a car and pepper-spraying her when she resisted. Their actions have now prompted outrage across the states, with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren condemning their use of force against a child. In the aftermath, she also pledged an internal review of the city's law enforcement practices.

Later, local police chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan also acknowledged that the police had acted excessively. Talking to reporters she said that she was not going to stand there and accept for a nine-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed. However, many officials have defended the act saying that the cops had "limited resources" and no other alternative rather than pepper-spraying her.

Biden signs anti-racism orders

This comes days after US President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders to ensure racial equity across the country, acting on one of his core campaigns promises to dismantle "systemic racism" that has plagued America far too long. While announcing the four presidential actions on Tuesday at the White House, a week after being sworn in as the 46th US President, Biden cited the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer last May, which touched off demonstrations across the country.

Biden called the killing "the knee on the neck of justice," and said that because of it, "the ground has shifted. It changed minds and mindsets." "In my campaign for President, I made it very clear that the moment had arrived as a nation where we face deep racial inequities in America and systemic racism that has plagued our nation for far, far too long," Biden said.

