US Politicians Endorse Pro-Khalistan Groups Again; Indian World Forum Raises Concern

In a massive development, the United States politicians were seen openly backing and endorsing pro-Khalistan groups. After the Senate of Connecticut, Council of Norwich & the Council of Holyoke City have extended their support to this separatist group and recognised the Sikh Independence declaration.

US politicians back pro-Khalistan group

Earlier, the US state of Connecticut recognised April 29 as the ‘Anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence’. The Indian World Forum later raised concern over the US State provocation of pro-Khalistani groups and stated that the resolution passed by the US State of Connecticut influences and promotes Khalistan and thereby challenges the sovereignty of India. The controversial declaration came in the backdrop of violent clashes which broke out on April 29 between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala.

Indian World Forum raises concern

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the Indian World Forum President, Puneet Singh Chandhok expressed his concern over the US backing such separatists group contrary to advocating for global peace.

"This is very much alarming. If these Sikh activists who are sitting in the United States are so concerned for our community. Why did they leave India and took political asylum over there for their vested games? They are dancing to the tunes of ISI while sitting in the US and interfering in the affairs of Sikhs in India. If we have any sort of issue with the government or any of our demand is not addressed, we have a well-functioning judicial system where we are provided justice-- just like the 1984 riots accuses are now behind bars. These people are misleading the American politicians and other areas of concern. American politicians without doing due diligence have started backing a movement that has no existence in India. No one in India now demands the state of Khalistan," he added.

"It is surprising that the first Senate of Connecticut then comes the city of Norwich where its council passes the resolution then their mayor endorses and recognises the Sikh Independence referendum and now the Council of Holyoke City. These activities back to back are influencing an insurgency movement. This is not at all acceptable from a major giant like the USA which advocates for global peace", said Indian World Forum President.

