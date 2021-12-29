US Poll Shows 29% Republicans Back Federal Efforts To Charge All Accused In Capitol Riots

A recent poll conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) revealed how people see federal attempts to apprehend and prosecute those accused of participating in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. A total of 1,000 people took part in the poll which was conducted from December 14 to 20. The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 points, as per The Hill.

The poll suggested that only 29% of Republicans backed the efforts in comparison to 86% of Democrats. Meanwhile, 52% of Republicans oppose the measures either strongly or moderately, compared to only 4% of Democrats. According to the poll, 68% of Democrats termed the people involved in the riot as "insurrectionists," "white nationalists," and "rioters," whereas, they were termed as "protesters" by 62% of Republicans. In addition, 71% of Republicans believe President Joe Biden's election victory was illegal, with 83% of them blaming it on "fraudulent ballots backing Biden" in certain states, as per the poll.

Tatishe Nteta, a UMass Amherst professor who directed the poll, stated that it is not surprising to see that 7 in 10 Republicans views the results of the 2020 election with scepticism. "This is because of continued questioning of Biden's victory by prominent Republican elected officials, conservative media personalities, and former President Trump, he added as reported by The Hill. It is to be mentioned that a crowd of President Donald Trump's supporters allegedly invaded the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. They attempted to overturn his defeat in the presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress, which was convened to count electoral votes and formally certify then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

House Select Committee to probe Trump's phone call

On Monday (Dec 27), Congressman Bennie Thompson, the head of the House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack, announced that the panel will investigate former President Donald Trump's phone call seeking to prevent Joe Biden's certification from taking place. Trump allegedly made the call on January 6, hours before the insurrection. Thompson stated that the select committee has planned to investigate the phone call, if they are successful in their legal battle to access Trump's White House records despite the former President's executive privilege objections, reported The Guardian.

Image: AP