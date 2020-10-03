US Presidential Elections 2020: Key Issues For Voters In Deciding Next President

The United States citizens are carefully monitoring the election campaigns of the two candidates as voters will cast ballots in less than a month from now. US President Donald Trump will contest to secure a second term of presidency, while the former vice-president Joe Biden will fight to get his hands on the highest seat of the country on November 3. There are several key issues for voters in this year's polls, but the ones that stand out are economy, health care, COVID-19 outbreak, and Supreme Court appointments.

Key issues for voters in 2020 polls

According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre, 79 percent of the registered voters feel that economy is the most important issue in this election. Nearly seven-in-ten registered voters (68%) feel health care will be a vital issue for them in deciding who they will vote for in the 2020 presidential race. 64 percent of the registered voters believe Supreme Court appointments are a key factor in them making the decision of whom to vote for, while 62 percent said that coronavirus outbreak will be very important in deciding the next president.

Abortion as an issue was placed at the bottom by the people surveyed for the 2020 presidential election. Only 40 percent of the registered voters termed abortion as the key issue in deciding the next president. Climate change remained the next least important issue with 42 percent of people dubbing it as the key factor in deciding the next president. Economic inequality with 49 percent remained the third least important factor.

Meanwhile, other key issues according to the voters this election are violent crime, foreign policy, gun policy, race, and ethnic inequality, and immigration, with 59 percent, 57 percent, 55 percent, 52 percent, and 52 percent registered electors calling it them important issues respectively.

Differences between Biden & Trump backers

However, there are stark differences in how registered voters who support Donald Trump and Joe Biden view the importance of these issues. For Trump supporters, issues like economy (88%), violent crime (74%), foreign policy (57%), gun policy (60%), immigration (61%), and abortion (46%) are the most important factors this election, while Biden supporters dubbed health care (84%), Supreme Court appointments (66%), COVID-19 outbreak (82%), foreign policy (57%), race and ethnic inequality (76%), economic inequality (65%), climate change (68%) as the vital issues in determining the next the president.

Economy

US President Donald Trump was leading his country towards economic growth until the pandemic devastated the businesses and caused millions of job losses this year. The economy was already handed over to Trump in good condition by the previous administration, of which Biden was a key member. Economic growth in the country will definitely be a defining factor in this election because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has slowed the country in almost all sectors.

Health care

When it comes to health care, Trump's performance has been below average, which may be one of the reasons his supporters discard it as an important issue. Trump has promised to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act (ACA). Trump also proposed changes to limit federal funding for Medicaid. While Biden has promised to strengthen the ACA and has said he will cut the cost of prescription drugs if elected president.

COVID-19 outbreak

When it comes to the coronavirus outbreak the world is no stranger to Donald Trump's pathetic handling of the disease and how he downplayed it at the earlier stage of mass transmission. More than 2 lakh Americans have lost their lives under Trump's watch while the US remains the most affected country in the world. Biden, meanwhile, has promised to give total responsibility of handling the disease to a team of top scientists if elected president and increase the rate of mass testing. Biden has also said that he will reopen enrollment for uninsured in ACA.

Racial and ethnic inequality

Racial and ethnic tensions in the United States have risen the past couple of months with people taking to streets in large numbers to protest against the growing systematic racism in the country. Donald Trump has done nothing but to fuel the tensions between the ethnic groups by consistently supporting white supremacists and other far-right groups. Biden meanwhile has promised to cut funding for police and bring meaningful reforms in policing.

Gun policy

Gun violence in the United States in a constant rise with mass shootings happening almost every year. Biden favours a ban on assault rifles and backs smart guns technology that gives the firing power to owners of the guns only by recognising fingerprints. Meanwhile, Trump argues that every person has a right to keep a gun under the second amendment but says that he will work on closing the loopholes that make acquiring guns easy in the US.

