US Polls: Florida Gov Couldn't Vote After Hacker Changed Address Online, Issue Fixed Later

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis experienced a complication when he set out to vote on October 26 and found that his address has been illegally changed by someone. When DeSantis reached the polling station in Tallahassee on Monday to cast an early ballot, he was informed by the officials that his address has been changed from the Governor's residence to an apartment complex in West Palm Beach, which is nearly 700 kilometres from where he lived.

However, the officials fixed the issue after some time and DeSantis was able to cast his ballot. DeSantis then contacted the law enforcement agency and filed a complaint about the same, following which he was informed that someone changed his address online. According to the Associated Press, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a person named Anthony Guevara, 20, who admitted to changing DeSantis' address. Guevara reportedly changed DeSantis's address through the state’s online registration system using just his date of birth, which he found on Wikipedia.

'Designed for the convenience of voter'

This raises a serious security concern over the safety of voters' data on the state’s online registration system. Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley said that there are two ways voters can change their address, one which Guevara is accused of using to change DeSantis' address, another more secure that requires the person’s driver’s license number, the date on which it was issued, and the last four digit of their Social Security number. Earley said that Guevara used the first system that only requires date of birth, adding that it prevents hackers from executing mass changes.

“This is designed for the convenience of the voter. Changing someone else’s address is easy to do, but there are many things that are illegal that are easy to do that have penalties that follow them,” Earley was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

As per the report, Guevara also admitted accessing voter information on Republican Senator Rick Scott and basketball stars LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Guevara, however, told the law enforcement agency that he did not change anyone else's information apart from DeSantis'. Guevara was released after a court hearing on Wednesday, October 28.

