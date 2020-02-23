US Polls: Sanders Takes Early Lead In Nevada, Biden In Second Place

Bernie Sanders seems to be heading towards a victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday according to reports. Reports have shown that Bernie Sanders has taken an early lead and Joe Biden is in a distant second. Reports have predicted that Sanders will be the winner in Nevada with early returns showing him in the lead.

Sanders set to win Nevada

A win in Nevada would give Senator Sanders' campaign fresh momentum. A second-place finish will also be a big boost to former vice president Joe Biden who has previously had bad results in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Biden is currently projected to be in second place, just ahead of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who is in third place and Elizebeth Warren in fourth. Sanders reportedly finished the caucus at the famed Bellagio hotel on the Las Vegas strip with 76 votes and Biden had 45 votes. No other candidate ended with a vote.

Senator Sanders who views himself as a democratic socialist has recently surged to the top of opinion polls, both nationally and in Nevada. Reports suggest that Sanders' strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month are a cause.

According to reports, Sanders in Nevada has the support of Hispanics, union families and white college-educated women.

According to reported statistics, 54% of Latino voters said they backed him, while 24% of college-educated white women and 34% of those who have a union member in their families supported him.

Biden and Warren will be looking to jump start their campaign after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

US President Donald Trump who lost Nevada in 2016 to Hilary Clinton has claimed in a tweet that he will win Nevada in the coming November.



Democrats in the Great State of Nevada (Which, because of the Economy, Jobs, the Military & Vets, I will win in November), be careful of Russia, Russia, Russia. According to Corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff, they are pushing for Crazy Bernie Sanders to win. Vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

