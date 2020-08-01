US: Portland Sees Peaceful Protest After Border Patrol Agents Withdrawal

Portland saw its first night of peaceful protest after federal officers withdrew from the city to make way for the state police. As per reports, July 31st was the first night in weeks when protesters were not dispersed using tear gas and violent proceedings but were rather left alone to leave on their own. The federal courthouse in the city, which has been the centre of violent protests for the past few weeks observed peaceful demonstrations with the less intense crowd. State police were present at the site but hadn't had to use violent means against the gathering even once.

While the protest outside the courthouse was largely peaceful, a few protesters threw fireworks and rocks at the place where federal officers were standing the previous night. However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says that the agents would wait until next week at least before leaving the city altogether in case the protest turns violent again.

Last night, the world was watching Portland. Here's what they saw: Federal troops left downtown. Local officials protected free speech. And Oregonians spoke out for Black Lives Matter, racial justice, and police accountability through peaceful, non-violent protest. https://t.co/sfDTDeeQAv — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 31, 2020

US protests

The federal agents posted outside the courthouse were reportedly moved after a deal between the Trump administration and the Democratic governor of Oregon. Protests across the United States were sparked after the brutal killing of unarmed African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin, a white police officer kneeled on his neck for 8-long minutes despite him repeatedly saying that he can't breathe properly. The video of the unfortunate incident went viral, encouraging people to come out on streets and protest against racial injustice, police reforms among other things.

(Image Credit: AP)