US: POTUS Biden And First Lady Visit Hospitalised Children On Christmas Eve; Call Parents

Following a longstanding tradition, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited a hospital on the eve of Christmas. The duo met the children who are hospitalised and aren't well enough to go home for the holidays. Notably, the United States has a tradition where the first lady visits a hospital before Christmas. However, the visit of Joe Biden was a complete surprise for the hospital staff and the children.

It marked the first time that a sitting president had joined the fun, the White House said. Apart from visiting the hospital, the duo make calls to the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa tracking service. Interestingly, this is also a tradition in the United States that has been followed by every first lady since 1945. However, POTUS Biden was the first one who joined the call.

Have a look at the tweet by POTUS:

This morning, the First Lady and I stopped by the Children’s National Hospital to spread a little holiday cheer. We hope everyone has a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season. pic.twitter.com/5eBIDRgptp — President Biden (@POTUS) December 24, 2021

Besides, both President and the first lady interacted with the children who were busy making winter craft projects. According to AP, the children were making lanterns. While interacting with the children, Biden asked them about their project and their future dreams. They both spoke to a child who said the hospital "helped him when he was down."

"Well we hope we're bringing you some joy today," Jill Biden responded. The President added, "You’re bringing us some joy, pal." When the first lady was chatting with the children, AP said POTUS Biden abruptly took out his mobile and showed them pictures of his new dog. He elaborated that the dog is a nearly four-month-old German Shepherd puppy. Jill Biden told the children that she named the puppy- "Commander".

“His name is Commander! And this morning he was eating my slippers!" Jill Biden told kids.

Later, the President and the First Lady then sat before the hospital’s Christmas tree, where Jill Biden read “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” to the kids, which was broadcast to hundreds of children in their rooms at the hospital.

Subsequently, both of them interacted with some parents. However, a parent abruptly said, “Let’s go Brandon!” before hanging up. It is worth mentioning the phrase has become widely used by conservatives as a stand-in for a more vulgar epithet against the president. “Let’s go Brandon, I agree” as the call came to an end," Biden replied.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP