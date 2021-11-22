US: Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed While Unloading Gifts From Her Own Baby Shower

A pregnant woman unloading presents from her own baby shower in northeast Philadelphia was fatally shot by an unidentified person killing her unborn child on Saturday night (local time), said police. As per AP, the police said that a 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was brutally hit in the head and stomach shortly after 8:30 PM on 20 November in the Lawncrest neighbourhood. She was then taken to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly after 9 PM on Saturday. The police also said that her unborn child was pronounced dead at 9:15 Sunday morning.

At the scene, as per WPVI-TV, Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter called the person behind the incident a ‘coward’. Coulter was quoted as saying, “The person who did this couldn’t be more cowardly.” When asked about what measures the authorities are taking over escalating violence, she reportedly said, “We can’t stop people who are intent on shooting somebody. When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her.”

However, no arrests were immediately announced. Police have reportedly also said that they do not know how many people were involved or even the motive behind the gruesome murder. Mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney not only called the news “deeply upsetting” and “heartbreaking” but also said that the city is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. He also sent his condolences to woman’s friends and family.

ABC News stated that the 32-year-old’s slaying comes at the time when Philadelphia broaches a record year for homicides. Coulter reportedly also informed that the incident took place on Saturday night when the woman was unloading gifts from her Kia Soul parked outside her home near the intersection of Palmetto and Benner streets in the Lawncrest.

Police officer heard gunfire two blocks away

As per the report, the authorities said that a police officer on patrol heard the gunfire two blocks away and discovered that the pregnant woman was outside her home and suffering from gunshot wounds to her head and stomach. At least 11 shell casings were collected by investigators at the scene, the police stated. Coulter also told WPVI-TV, “When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her, looking for her.”

(IMAGE: AP)

