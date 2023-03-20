US President Joe Biden Gets 'fact-checked' After Making False Claims On Tax Payments

A misleading statistic on the amount of taxes paid by American billionaires was shared on US President Joe Biden's Twitter account on Saturday. In Biden's tweet, he said, "Look, I think you should be able to be a billionaire if you can earn it, but just pay your fair share."

The tweet featured a picture of a quotation from Biden that read: "You know the average tax billionaires pay? Three per cent. No billionaire should be paying a lower tax than somebody working as a schoolteacher or a firefighter." However, the source of the 3% statistic is unknown, and it differs from figures the White House has previously released.

Biden Economic Plan Is Working fact sheet

The Biden Economic Plan Is Working fact sheet, published by the White House in February, estimated how much revenue the United States could raise by including unrealized gains, or the prospective profit on selling assets, as income. According to the data sheet, billionaires often pay an 8% tax rate every year. The lower statistic is due to accounting for unrealized gains.

Under the current definition of taxable income, genuinely wealthy people pay an average federal income tax rate in the mid-20s, according to Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution Tax Policy Center, who spoke to PolitiFact in July. "The average rate would go significantly down if you want to include unrealized gains in your denominator, as the White House does."

In contrast to the 3% figure Biden recently referenced, another White House estimate from 2021 provided an 8% figure.

"The analysis from OMB and CEA economists estimates that the wealthiest 400 billionaire families in America paid an average of just 8.2 per cent of their income – including income from their wealth that goes largely untaxed – in Federal individual income taxes between 2010 and 2018. That’s a lower rate than many ordinary Americans pay," the 2021 post read.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disputed President Biden's claims

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, responded by disputing Biden's tax assertion. He tweeted, "I paid 53% taxes on my Tesla stock options (40% Federal & 13% state), so I must be lifting the average! I also paid more income tax than anyone ever in the history of Earth for 2021 and will do that again in 2022. @CommunityNotes, is the 3% number cited above accurate?"

He further tweeted, "I certainly agree that everyone should pay taxes and not engage in elaborate tax-avoidance schemes. Would be curious to hear how these other “billionaires” are so good at avoiding taxes! We should get rid of GRATs, but maybe other things too."