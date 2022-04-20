In a bid to help Ukraine combat the Russian war, the United States is planning to unveil another significant military aid deal for the war-torn nation this week, five US officials told NBC News. Among the sources, three people revealed that the package would be similar in size to the $800 million aid package which has been announced by the Biden administration last week.

More artillery, weaponry as well as thousands more artillery shells are expected to be included in the package, according to two officials, which will be important in the war in Ukraine's eastern Donbas area.

In addition to this, the US officials further highlighted that President Joe Biden has not yet signed the revised deal. However, when questioned if he would send more artillery to Ukraine on Tuesday, Biden responded, "Yes."

During a briefing at the Pentagon, John Kirby, Pentagon spokesperson, has declined to provide specifics of the incoming weapons shipment, citing security concerns, CNBC reported. According to Kirby, the composition of past US security packages comes “directly out of multiple conversations with the Ukrainians.”

Further, officials indicated the government might possibly announce more penalties against Russia, but it is unclear if those will be announced this week.

Apart from this, "Matt Miller, a senior advisor at the White House National Security Council, said on MSNBC Tuesday, “Of course, we are preparing the next package of security assistance to get into Ukraine. Because it is true, they’re going through these stocks quickly,” as per an NBC News report.

Biden authorises a fresh $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has authorised a fresh $800 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, April 13, including artillery and helicopters. The new customised package includes powerful artillery systems, artillery shells, as well as advanced armoured troop carriers, as per the Associated Press. It is worth mentioning that Mi-17 helicopters, unmanned surface vehicles rockets, and high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) or Humvees are all included in the defence aid shipment.

According to reports, top administration officials stated that the aid package was set at $750 million, but that some equipments were to be added before the support package was approved. Biden authorised the aid after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to organise the delivery of the help. As the Russia Ukraine war continues, the US President stated that Washington will continue to engage with its partners to transfer "more weaponry" and resources.

Today, I spoke with President Zelenskyy and shared with him that my Administration is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/i1xlClxnUB — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2022

(Image: AP)