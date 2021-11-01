US Pres Joe Biden's Rating Plunges By 7 Points; 54% Adults Disapprove Of His Work As POTUS

The majority of Americans now disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s job performance, while half of the citizens have given the POTUS low marks for competence and uniting the entire nation, revealed the latest national poll by NBC News. The survey has found that 7 in 10 adults including over 50% of Democrats believe that the United States is heading in an incorrect direction. Additionally, just nine months into the presidency, nearly 60% have a negative view on Biden’s leadership of the economy.

In the recently released poll, only 42% of adults in the United States approve of Biden’s overall job as the president of the country. The latest findings mark a drop of seven points in his ratings since August, with most attrition coming from the crucial parts of the Democratic stronghold. It implies that 54% of adults in the country presently disapprove of Biden’s job, which is six points more than what was recorded in August.

Just one year before the next year’s mid-term elections in the country and just less than a week before the race for Virginia's governor, Biden’s plunging rating has taken a toll on his party, Democrats. The media outlet said in its report that Democrats trail Republicans in criteria like handline of economy, inflation and immigration. However, the Republicans lost ground on matters such as education and the COVID pandemic.

'Promise of Biden presidency called into question'

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates conducted the NBC News poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies. Horwitt was quoted as saying, "Democrats face a country whose opinion of President Biden has turned sharply to the negative since April. The promise of the Biden presidency — knowledge, competence and stability in tough times — have all been called into question."

Reportedly, Horwitt further said, "What people voted for was stability and calm…And what they got was instability and chaos."

It is also pertinent to note that US President Joe Biden's rating is lower than any other modern first-year president's at a similar point in time, stated the media outlet, citing his predecessor as an exception. Former US President Donald Trump’s approval averaged 37% in fall 2017.

(IMAGE: AP)