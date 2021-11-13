US President Biden Announces Nomination Of Dr Robert Califf As FDA Commissioner

US President Joe Biden, on Friday, announced that he would nominate Dr Robert M Califf, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to lead the agency again. A prominent medical researcher and cardiologist by profession, Califf had previously served as an FDA commissioner under Obama Administration. Prior to that, the clinical trial specialist had also served one year as the agency’s number 2 official after more than 35 years as a researcher at Duke University. At the university, he had designed trials for major pharmaceuticals.

According to US News, he was confirmed with an 89-4 Senate vote on Friday. Soon after the vote, President Joe Biden said in a statement that, “As the FDA considers many consequential decisions around vaccine approvals and more, it is mission-critical that we have a steady, independent hand to guide the FDA." If confirmed, Califf would only be the second FDI commissioner to return for a second term since the 1940s.

"Dr Robert Califf is one of the most experienced clinical trialists in the country, and has the experience and expertise to lead the Food and Drug Administration during a critical time in our nation’s fight to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic. As the FDA considers many consequential decisions around vaccine approvals and more, it is mission critical that we have a steady, independent hand to guide the FDA," the American president said.

COVID-19 situation and vaccination status in the US

This comes as coronavirus cases in the country soared to 47,834,810 with 782,933 deaths. In the latest development, Pfizer submitted a request to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to amend the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose calling for allowing doses for all above 18 years of age. Pfizer presented the request based on results from a randomized Phase 3 trial with over 10,000 participants, the company said in a statement released on Tuesday. The decision came with an eye on the approaching holiday season, during which the health experts have expected to see a spike in COVID-19 infection in the US.

