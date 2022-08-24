US President Biden Appoints Record 130 Indian-Americans To Key Posts In His Administration

United States President Joe Biden has appointed over 130 Indian-Americans to important posts in his administration so far. According to the PTI report, this can be regarded as the best representation of the community —which constitutes roughly 1% of America's population. Considering it to be a record, Biden has surpassed his predecessor Donald Trump, who had appointed over 80 Indian-Americans, and also the former US President Barack Obama had designated over 60 Indian-Americans to crucial positions during his eight-year tenure in office.

It is pertinent to mention that by doing so, US President Biden has also fulfilled a commitment he made to the community when he ran for the White House in 2020. Furthermore, at different state and federal levels, more than 40 Indian-Americans have been elected, including four in the US House of Representatives, such as Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dr. Ami Bera, and Pramila Jayapal.

Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur, philanthropist and venture capitalist M R Rangaswami told PTI, “Indian-Americans have been imbued with the sense of seva (service) and this is reflected in their enthusiasm to pursue positions in public service instead of the private sector”.

Rangaswami, who founded and heads Indiaspora, a US-based global association for leaders of Indian origin, remarked, “The Biden administration has now appointed or nominated the largest group to date and needless to say we are proud of our people and their accomplishments for the United States,” PTI reported.

Biden has appointed Indian-Americans to nearly every department

In addition to this, US President Biden has appointed Indian-Americans to nearly every department and agency of his government. Ever Since Biden served as a US senator, he had maintained a tight connection with the Indian community and even choose Kamala Harris as his running partner in the year 2020.

Among the Indian-Americans appointed under the Biden administration, Vinay Reddy is US President's speechwriter, Dr. Ashish Jha is his primary COVID-19 advisor, Chiraag Bains is his special assistant for criminal justice, Sonia Aggarwal is President's climate policy advisor, Kiran Ahuja oversees the Office of Personnel Management, Neera Tanden is his senior advisor, meanwhile, Rahul Gupta is his drug czar.

It is to mention that in honour of Independence Day last week, India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, organised a reception at India House where nearly all of the top US government departments were represented by Indian-Americans from Joe Biden's administration.

(Image: AP)