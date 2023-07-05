 US President Biden Backs Ursula Von Der Leyen For NATO Chief

US President Joe Biden's preferred candidate who can lead NATO is European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. His name surfaced after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's bid was blocked. According to the UK media reports, Wallace has been trying to be in charge of the military alliance. However, he failed to garner enough support, including from the White House, the largest military power in NATO.

The present NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has been given another 12 months in office. This would extend his tenure to a 10th year after the different nations, which form NATO, failed to agree on a successor.

Why is Von der Leyen best for NATO's chief position?

Ursula von der Leyen, currently the 13th president of the European Commission after assuming office in 2019, has been maintaining active relations with the White House and she also made a visit to the US in March 2023. At that time, the US and the EU had announced the beginning of negotiations for a critical minerals agreement. Further, she has been taking part in the talks with UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to finalise the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

According to the Telegraph, NATO has confirmed that Biden has been trying to convince Von der Leyen, a former German defence minister, to succeed Stoltenberg. According to another source, both Biden and Von der Leyen have built a " strong relation" in the last few years. The two have fostered close ties over global concerns in relation to China, Ukraine and climate change.

Jens Stoltenberg extension

As Stoltenberg continues to serve as NATO chief, UK PM Rishi Sunak has welcomed the decision and praised his leadership. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Under @jensstoltenberg’s leadership, NATO has evolved to meet new threats, continued to protect our people and has been steadfast in support of Ukraine."

This tweet by PM Sunak was a reply to Stoltenberg's tweet where he wrote, "Honoured by #NATO Allies' decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024. The transatlantic bond between Europe & North America has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever."