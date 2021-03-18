US President Biden Denies His Dog Major Bit Someone; Says '85% White House Loves Him'

United States President Joe Biden has refuted claims that his dog 'Major' has bit someone in the White House. Various US media reports claimed that Major had bitten a US Secret Service Agent and that he and President Biden's other dog 'Champ' were sent back to the President's home state Delaware shortly afterward.

As per US President Joe Biden, Major (the younger of his two German Shepherds and the White House's first-ever rescue dog) was officially 'out of the dog house'.

Biden said that you turn the corner and there are two unknown people moving towards you and accordingly he (Major) moves to protect.

On Major being sent to Delaware, President Biden said that he is receiving training there. He was sent back to Delaware not because of his involvement in the alleged bitting case, but it was already pre-planned to accommodate the First Lady's schedule.

Biden revealed that Major was not banished. He was already going home. Jill (First Lady of the US) was going to be away for four days and he was going to be away for two, so we decided to take him home. Biden clearly stated that Major did not bite someone or penetrate skin.

'85% of the White House loves Major'

Calling Major a sweet dog, Biden said that 85% of the White House loves him. All he does is lick them and wag his tail.

In 2018, the Bidens adopted Major, 3, as a puppy from Delaware Humane Association. Their older German Shepherd Champ, 12, had already spent some time in the White House as a younger dog, when Joe Biden was Vice President, before moving in permanently in January this year.

Dog bite incidents in the White House

Earlier in 2017, during the last days of Barack Obama's Presidential tenure, a teenage girl claimed she was bitten in the face by the Obamas' dog Sunny during a visit to the White House. The four-year-old Portuguese Water Dog became scared and attacked when the teenage girl tried to pet and kiss her.

In September 2008, George Bush's dog Barney bit the Boston Celtics' PR director Heather Walker on the wrist. After two months he again bit the finger of a news reporter.