US President Biden Expresses Condolence On Wisconsin Sikh Temple Firing's 9th Anniversary

On this day, nine years ago, a shooter opened fire at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, killing six people. The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, sent a commemorative note from his official Twitter handle, urging Americans to stand up to hate and intolerance.

The US President tweeted that the nation saw an act of unimaginable evil nine years ago, on the August 5, 2012, when a white supremacist shot 10 people at a Sikh temple. He said all must commemorate those who died in Oak Creek. He asked the citizen to continue the fight against hate and discrimination and guarantee that everyone may practice their faith freely.

Simultaneously, in a tweet, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers expressed his condolences.

The Tragic Incident

The incident looked like a hate crime in Oak Creek, in the peaceful suburb of Milwaukee. On the morning of August 5, the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin that is a Gurdwara came under attack.

As worshipers arrived for Sunday services, the priests gathered in the lobby of the enormous Sikh temple, when a white supremacist from Cudahy stormed into the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin and began a shooting spree that murdered six people, injured many more, and frightened an entire community before turning the gun on himself.

The gunman's spree was put to an end when one of the first cops on the scene shot and killed him. Another policeman was attacked by the shooter and shot numerous times while attempting to assist a victim. According to officials, he was in a serious condition but was expected to live.

Other than raising the possibility of terrorism, the authorities released little information about the gunman or a probable motivation for the attack.

The attacks sent shockwaves across the country, especially in India, where the faith was established and many of the worshippers have personal links.

During that time, both President Obama and his Republican opponent, Mitt Romney, issued statements expressing their condolences.

The President expressed his sorrow by saying that the massacre in Wisconsin that unfortunately killed so many lives has deeply disheartened him and Michelle. He further said that this was a terrible time, the people of Oak Creek must know that they are in the thoughts and prayers of the American people. He expressed his condolence to the relatives and friends of the victims.

Mr. Romney described the shootings as "a senseless act of violence and a tragedy" that must not happen in a place of worship.

(Image Credit: AP)