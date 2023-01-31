US President Biden Follows Germany’s Suit, Rejects Sending F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine

Just a day after Germany dismissed Ukraine’s desperate plea for combat jets, the United States has followed its footsteps. When asked by a reporter about the possibility of the US providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden responded with a clear “no,” according to the BBC.

Biden’s concise remark comes a day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not succumb to mounting pressure and ruled out the idea of supplying Ukraine with fighter jets, dismissing Ukraine’s plea to its allies to form a "fighter jet coalition”. Speaking to local newspaper Tagesspiegel, Scholz said that Germany’s entire focus remains on fulfilling the commitment to supply Leopard 2 tanks, adding that taking another big decision so quickly “seems frivolous.”

"The fact we've only just made a decision [on sending tanks] and the next debate is firing up in Germany, that just seems frivolous,” he said. In the interview, he also said that NATO was not at war with Russia, emphasizing that "we will not allow such an escalation.” Scholz also revealed that he frequently speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the last phone conversation they held was in December 2022. "We need to talk to each other," he said.

While fighter jets have been ruled out for Ukraine, the war-torn nation will still be receiving ample military aid from the US and Germany through the supply of M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks, respectively. Nonetheless, it has consistently said that jets are a key requirement that will help them control the airspace in the ongoing war with Russia.

'Why we need more weapons?' Zelenskyy explains

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine is in desperate need of more weapons. “Every Russian missile against our [Ukrainian] cities, every Iranian drone used by terrorists is an argument why we need more weapons. Only weapons neutralize terrorists,” he said on January 26.

Ukraine, which currently uses the Soviet-era fighting jets that were constructed over three decades before it declared independence, could highly benefit from F-16 Fighting Falcons that are considered to be one of the most reliable fighter jets and are being used by other nations.