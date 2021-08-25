US President Biden Given 'inconclusive' Intelligence Report On COVID Origins: Report

According to a report by Washington Post, a classified US intelligence report on the origin of coronavirus delivered to the White House on Tuesday was inconclusive in part due to a lack of information from China. Earlier in May, Biden had ordered an independent investigation into virus origins, partially dismissing lab leak claims of his predecessor. But 90 days later, the officials failed to derive a definitive conclusion on whether the pathogen jumped from bats to humans or whether experts synthetically manufactured it at a laboratory.

Since its outbreak in 2019, the COVID has put the globe on a hiatus while infecting over four million people. The debate over its origin has become more contentious, especially after Beijing’s foisted stringent restrictions on WHO experts and dismissed calls for a renewed probe. Led by the US, West has consistently pushed for a more inclusive probe with special emphasis on ‘the Wuhan lab’. China on Wednesday urged the WHO to visit the US military biolab, Fort Detrick, after rejecting its calls for a second stage COVID origins probe focusing on laboratories in China.

Speaking at a press conference, Fu Cong, head of the foreign ministry's arms control department, warned that any action by Washington would be met with equal retaliation. “If (the US) want to baselessly accuse China, they better be prepared to accept a counter-attack from China. If the US thinks China is guilty, they need to come up with evidence to prove that China is guilty. You don't blame a victim for not providing information to incriminate himself,’ he said.

China and COVID

Despite initial success, Beijing is reeling with a resurgence in caseload. With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country during the middle of July, the Chinese government doubled the speed of testing. Local authorities kept checking every person to ensure that not even a single person carried the infection. As a result, over 100 million tests were done in the last month.

Moreover, proper isolation of COVID-positive patients also played a vital role. The capital, Beijing, was sealed off from other places, resulting in an absolute ban on trains, flights, and roads, which also helped bring down the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Image Credit: AP/Unsplash