US President Biden Hails Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion Pill

President Biden has hailed the supreme court's rule of maintaining access to the abortion pill, and vows to fight 'attacks on women’s health.' This comes after the Supreme Court on Friday preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion and rejected lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

Taking to the social media platform, on Saturday, the US President wrote, " Today, the Supreme Court stayed a decision that would have undermined FDA’s medical judgment and put women’s health at risk. As a result, mifepristone, an FDA-approved drug for medication abortion, remains available and approved."

Further, he said that he would continue to fight attacks on women’s health. In continuation, he tweeted, " Let me say this: I'll continue to fight attacks on women’s health. The American people must also continue to use their vote as their voice and elect a Congress that will restore the protections of Roe v Wade."

Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion Pill

On Friday, the US Justice approved emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. The US Supreme Court ruling has given its judgment in favour of the Biden Administration.

Notably, Biden's office has been working rigorously for US women's health, of which Vice President Kamla Harris is part. They had appealed a lower court ruling that would roll back the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone. It is to be noted that the drug has been approved for use in the US since 2000. Further, over five million women have used it so far, reported Associated Press. Meanwhile, Justices Samuel Alito, the author of last year's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and Clarence Thomas have voted to allow restrictions to take effect.

